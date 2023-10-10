Assyrian delegation seeks aid from Canberra for victims of Baghdeda

delegation.jpg

Barseen Oshana on the right with Richard Yalda, Peter Esho and Hemiz Shahen in front of the Parliament House Credit: Baseen.jpg

A delegation of the Assyrian Aid Society, the Assyrian Australian Association, the Assyrian Student's Association and the Assyrian National Council met with representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Canberra to discuss ways that the Australian government can aid the victims of the Baghdeda tragedy. Barseen Oshana from AAA spoke to SBS about the visit.

