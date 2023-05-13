Assyrian Democratic Movement-Australia Meeting with NSW MPs

zowa poster.jpg

ADM central committee member Mr Yousif Eisho meeting NSW members of the Parliament Credit: ADM Australia

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Assyrian Democratic Movement- Australia welcomed Mr Yousif Eisho, a member of the central committee of ADM from Bet-Nahrain, Iraq, on his short visit to meet the Assyrian community. During this visit, ADM met with NSW MPs, who welcomed him on his visit. ADM Australia's Mr Immanuel Sada spoke to SBS about the importance of this meeting and announced the special talk with the lecture Mr Yousif Eisho will present to the community on Sunday 14 May, at the Eden Venue, Edensor Park

Share

Latest podcast episodes

news saturday poster.JPG

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 13 MAY 2023

police expo poster.JPG

Fairfield Police and Community Expo

anwar atto.jpg

Assyrian Language College: benefits and challenges: part 1

viplence migrants.JPG

How to prevent family violence in migrant communities in Australia