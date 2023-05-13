Assyrian Democratic Movement-Australia Meeting with NSW MPs
ADM central committee member Mr Yousif Eisho meeting NSW members of the Parliament Credit: ADM Australia
Assyrian Democratic Movement- Australia welcomed Mr Yousif Eisho, a member of the central committee of ADM from Bet-Nahrain, Iraq, on his short visit to meet the Assyrian community. During this visit, ADM met with NSW MPs, who welcomed him on his visit. ADM Australia's Mr Immanuel Sada spoke to SBS about the importance of this meeting and announced the special talk with the lecture Mr Yousif Eisho will present to the community on Sunday 14 May, at the Eden Venue, Edensor Park
Share