Assyrian doctor forges career in medicine, science in the US

Published 10 September 2022 at 10:50pm, updated 12 September 2022 at 11:29am
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS

Dr Samir Johna is an Assyrian general surgeon in Fontana, California, and is affiliated with the Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers. He received his medical degree from the University of Baghdad College of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He was born in Iraq and migrated to USA in the 1990s to start a legacy in his field and is currently a Clinical Professor of Surgery at Loma Linda University in California. He also speaks about his experience in learning Assyrian language as well as learning a traditional form of Assyrian poetry called 'Rawe", and how we have to be aware of our own history and culture.

Dr Sameer Jhona
