SBS Assyrian

Assyrian exodus continues throughout the centuries

SBS Assyrian

Naseem Sadiq report poster

The exodus continues Credit: Assyrian archives/Adison Youkhanis

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2022 at 8:30pm, updated 7 December 2022 at 3:37pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
Source: SBS

Addison Youkhanis is a young Assyrian and one of the hundreds of other youth and families who are fleeing Northern Iraq, going to Jordan or Turkey and seeking refuge to start a new life in the Western world.

Published 6 December 2022 at 8:30pm, updated 7 December 2022 at 3:37pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
Source: SBS
Naseem Sadiq from Duhok spoke to Mr Youkhnis, who is currently in Jordan and asked him about the reasons and circumstances that made him make the decision and leave the land that his family owned for many many years and seek refuge in Jordan. You will find Mr Youkhanis answers echoing the hundreds of other Assyrians leaving their ancestral land to seek a new life in the west.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SG Illegal household dumping at the Sydney street

How to dispose of hard rubbish without getting fined

News

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 6 DECEMBER 2022

disabilty day

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: 3 DECEMBER

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS 3 DECEMBER 2022