Assyrian exodus continues throughout the centuries

Naseem Sadiq from Duhok spoke to Mr Youkhnis, who is currently in Jordan and asked him about the reasons and circumstances that made him make the decision and leave the land that his family owned for many many years and seek refuge in Jordan. You will find Mr Youkhanis answers echoing the hundreds of other Assyrians leaving their ancestral land to seek a new life in the west.
The exodus continues Credit: Assyrian archives/Adison Youkhanis
Published 6 December 2022 at 8:30pm, updated 7 December 2022 at 3:37pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
Source: SBS
Addison Youkhanis is a young Assyrian and one of the hundreds of other youth and families who are fleeing Northern Iraq, going to Jordan or Turkey and seeking refuge to start a new life in the Western world.
