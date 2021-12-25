Assyrian interpreters working over the holiday period

Government and non-government agencies provide interpreters, where someone requests language support.







Assyrian interpreters are one of the supports available in various aspects of social services including, health, legal and justice, courts and tribunals and education.







Interpreters play an important role in helping community members' express their concerns and access or receive services.







Ramziyah Shaba, an Assyrian interpreter in Australia, shares her experience with SBS and explains to us what is involved in interpreting services.





We also find out what services are available throughout the holiday break and how community members can access interpreters.





Ramziyah also tells us about the services that were provided throughout the lockdown period. She currently interprets in the health sector.







You can listen to the full interview online. Part one of the interview with Ramziyah was aired on SBS Assyrian on 25 December 2021.





For all interpreting services, contact TIS on 131 450.



