Assyrian Language Major Resource Project for 2022

The recent lockdown and restrictions in Sydney caused all schools to move from the classroom to online learning. Diqlat Assyrian School quickly tailored its lessons to accommodate for the changes.





Ms Alice George tells us about the resources they are working on in a committee with three other Assyrian language schools in Sydney, which are accessible for everyone to use for class lessons.







Why do we need to learn the language? Ms George tells us the importance of continuing to learn and use the Assyrian language and the benefits of speaking your mother tongue.







Find out what Assyrian resources have been developed online via http://openlanguage.org.au/assyrian-topics/







Contact Diqlat Assyrian School to ask about volunteering as a teacher or registering your child to attend classes for 2022.





