Assyrian Martyrs Day commemoration in Melbourne with Jacob Haweil

Assyrian organisations in Melbourne will commemorate Assyrian Martyrs Day on Sunday, 6 August, 2023.

In Melbourne, Jacob Haweil is a dynamic and active figure within the Assyrian community. Additionally, he takes on the role of presenting an Assyrian radio program at 3ZZZ Radio.

Mr Haweil shared his insights with SBS Assyrian, shedding light on the significance of the commemoration event in the Assyrian calendar. He says this event serves as a poignant reminder to Assyrian people of the tribulations endured throughout the centuries, including the genocides and persecutions.

The event is a collaboration of many Assyrian organisations, including the Assyrian Association in Victoria, The Assyria Club, the Assyrian Australian Social Development Club, the Assyrian Australian Arts and Cultural Centre and also the participation of the Assyrian Church of the East Choir.
