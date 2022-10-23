SBS Assyrian

The controversy surrounding the reversal of Australia's decision to acknowledge Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Jerusalem, Israel

Jerusalem, Israel Credit: Creative Commons

Published 23 October 2022 at 6:05pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS

SBS Assyrian spoke with Mr Hermiz Shahen, President of the Assyrian National council-Australia, who shared his opinion on the Australian government’s decision to reverse the recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel.

You can read more on this issue in a report by SBS News below:
Why has Australia reversed its stance on Israel's capital, and why was it controversial in the first place?

