You can read more on this issue in a report by SBS News below:
The controversy surrounding the reversal of Australia's decision to acknowledge Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Jerusalem, Israel Credit: Creative Commons
Published 23 October 2022 at 6:05pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
SBS Assyrian spoke with Mr Hermiz Shahen, President of the Assyrian National council-Australia, who shared his opinion on the Australian government’s decision to reverse the recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel.
Published 23 October 2022 at 6:05pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
Share