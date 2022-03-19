Assyrian New Year celebrations In Duhok Part two







In his reply to the question, Mr. Eliya denies these claims and confirms that the Assyrian New Year Celebrations is much bigger than ADM or any other organisation. The Assyrian flag is a symbol for all Assyrians. It happens that Assyrian people in the region have pride in ADM as well as their nation. Many People buy the ADM flags and the Assyrian flags. This does not mean the celebration is promotional material for ADM. Mr. Eliya said.





He says " We notice that many men and women wear the traditional Assyrian customer (KHOMALA) with purple colours, but that is their choice and preference and by no means reflects any policies by ADM to the preference the ADM symbol over the Assyrian flag.





Mr. Naseem Sadiq questions Mr. Eliya if the rally that normally displays many demands from the Assyrians in the region, meets its aims and objectives the nation and if any demands have been met by the Kurdistan Regional Government?. You can find out the answers by listening to the interview.











to listen to part one of this interview, click here

