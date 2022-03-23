Assyrian New Year Celebrations in Sydney

Assyrian new year

The procession of the Assyrian King and Queen show will be one of the highlights Source: AANF.jpg

This year's Akitu festival will be held on Sunday 27th of March at the Fairfield Showground. It will start at 10:00 AM and concludes at 10:00 PM. More than fifteen thousand patrons are expected to attend. Representatives from Federal, state and local governments will be attending. Many Assyrian entertainers and singers will entertain the crowd with Assyrian music and songs. There will be plenty of stalls spread along the showground providing Assyrian food, books, art materials and representatives of many Assyrian organisations in Australia. The festival will conclude with fireworks at 9:00 PM that will light the skys of the showground.

