"Assyrian New Year Festival in Sydney: Celebrating Tradition, History, and Unity"

Key Points More than 10, 000 people attended the festival

Guests included, Federa, state and local representatives

NSW government announced a $ 200,000 grant for the festival





Among the attendees were the representative of the Prime Minister, members of the Australian Labour and Liberal parties, the mayor and councillors of Fairfield City Council, guests from overseas, and members of the Assyrian community from Sydney and Melbourne.





SBS Assyrian covered the event and produced an audio report highlighting the festivities.





We want this festival to be the best not only in Australia but the world Dr Hugh McDurmott MP

One of the event's highlights was a six-year-old boy named Messiah Mourad, who greeted the crowd and wished them a happy new year in six languages, including English, German, French, Chinese, Arabic, and Assyrian.



Messiah Mourad welcomes guests in six international languages Credit: marieel yalda/ANC



Mr. Hermi Shahen, President of the Assyrian National Council and the festival organisers, welcomed the guests and asserted the Assyrian people's will to exist and persevere.





During his speech, Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone talked about the history and achievements of the ancient Assyrians and how today's Assyrians integrate into Australian society.





The member for Prospect Dr Hugh McDermott, announced a $200,000 grant over four years from the NSW government to be given to the Assyrian National Council to expand the Assyrian festival.



Member for prospect Dr Hugh McDermott MP Credit: marieel yalda/ANC The Honorable Chris Bowen, Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia, representing the Prime Minister, spoke about his close ties to the Assyrian community and frequent festival attendance.



Federal Minister Chris Bowen Credit: marieel yalda/ANC The Assyrian of the year award went to Rabi Anwar Atto, for his dedication and hard work through decades to preserve and teach the Assyrian language.



Assyrians I have seen in the past years have grown and become well integrated into the Australian society Minister Chris Bowen

Anwar Atto receiving his award by Minister Chris Bowen Credit: Marieel Yalda/ANC After the conclusion of the official part of the festival, a grand procession featuring the queen and king of Assyria, along with a retinue of Assyrian guards and dancers, was performed.





The procession highlighted the Assyrian people's joy in continuing their traditions and history.



The King and Queen procession Credit: marieel yalda/ANC During the festival, the Assyrian local entertainer and choreographer Niramseen Yako, presented a song that mixed English and Assyrian lyrics and melodies, featuring over thirty performers on stage and on the floor. The performance was full of action and dances that entertained the crowd.



More than sixty dancers participated in this segment Credit: marieel yalda/ANC The celebration continued well into the evening, with hundreds of people pouring through the gate by the hour.



When you work to your nation, you don't expect to be rewarded, but you do it for the love of your nation Rabi Anwar Atto





By 5 pm, there were almost eight thousand people in the Fairfield showground, all protected from the rainy weather under the roof of the FSG.





The festival also featured Assyrian rappers, entertainers from Melbourne and the US, and local singers from Sydney and Melbourne.





The organizers estimated that over ten thousand people had visited the festival, with the youth dominating the attendees.



Part of the 10,000 crowd that attended the festival Credit: marieel yalda/ANC As the night wore on, the skies above the FSG were lit up with a spectacular display of colours from the fireworks finale, ending a truly unforgettable day of celebration and joy for the Assyrian community in Sydney.









