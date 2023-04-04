Assyrian New Year Festivities Raise Awareness for School Restoration and Celebrate Cultural Diversity

On the occasion of the Assyrian New Year festivities, morning tea was organized to raise awareness about the urgent need for restoration and renovation of the Assyrian school located in the village of BIKHITME.



The breakfast table Credit: SBS Assyrian Mrs June Ishtar Yako, the community relation coordinator of the AAS, highlighted the dire condition of the school, stating that many classrooms have cracks in the walls, and some walls are on the verge of collapsing.



June Ishtar Yako Credit: SBS Assyrian Mr Peter Esho, the newly elected president of the society, shared his reasons for joining the AAS, emphasizing their transparency and sound governance system, where every cent is audited and accounted for.



President AAS Peter Esho Credit: Peter Esho This event included a fashion show featuring traditional Assyrian village costumes worn in the past and present. A group of Assyrian women displayed the costumes.





SBS Assyrian had the opportunity to interview two members of the Assyrian Cultural and Social Youth Association (ACSYA) who were also involved in the costume display.



Credit: SBS Assyrian One of the members interviewed was Miss Jennifer Shahin, the vice president of ACSYA, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communications.



Miss Jennifer Shahin Credit: SBS Assyrian During the interview, Miss Shahin was wearing the traditional costume of the Village of Baghdede. She expressed her desire to increase awareness of the diversity of Assyrian costumes beyond the well-known Khomala dress.





Miss Shahin's studies in journalism and politics aim to increase global recognition of the Assyrian people and advocate for their rights.





Another participant in the fashion show was Miss Babel Esho, also a member of ACSYA, who was wearing the costume of the village of Botan.





Miss Esho explained that ACSYA plays an essential role in promoting Assyrian culture and history to the Assyrian youth.

