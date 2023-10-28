Assyrian Poetry: 'The Old Hut' book launch celebrates Goriel Elia's poetic creations
Author Goriel Elia and his book The Old Hut Credit: Ninos Emmanuel
Athree Assyrian Centre organised an event on Sunday, 15/10/2023, at the Assyrian Sport and Cultural Club to launch a book titled "The Old Hut, " a poetry book in the Assyrian language. This book contains several poems by Goriel Elia, who lives in an Assyrian village called "Sharafia" in Nineveh plain, north of Iraq. Several Assyrian-Australian poets and writers in Sydney attended this event. Sargon Warde of SBS Assyrian interviewed several guests and asked their opinions about the book.
