Assyrian Poetry: 'The Old Hut' book launch celebrates Goriel Elia's poetic creations

podyet.jpg

Author Goriel Elia and his book The Old Hut

Athree Assyrian Centre organised an event on Sunday, 15/10/2023, at the Assyrian Sport and Cultural Club to launch a book titled "The Old Hut, " a poetry book in the Assyrian language. This book contains several poems by Goriel Elia, who lives in an Assyrian village called "Sharafia" in Nineveh plain, north of Iraq. Several Assyrian-Australian poets and writers in Sydney attended this event. Sargon Warde of SBS Assyrian interviewed several guests and asked their opinions about the book.

