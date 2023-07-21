One of the checkpoints in Nahla Credit: Naseem.jpg
Protests erupt as checkpoints 'strangle' Nahla community
Tooma Khoshaba (L) and the location of Nahla (R). Credit: Tooma.jpg
Tooma Khoshaba, a central committee member, discusses mounting tensions in Nahla, where Assyrians are voicing their outrage against 'oppressive' local authorities. They claim imposed checkpoints severely limit the region's inhabitants, leading to a tragic loss as a sick man was denied medical treatment during the curfew. Many residents of the area say they have to wait for many hours to be allowed to pass through the checkpoints. The community is demanding justice and an end to 'suffocating' restrictions
