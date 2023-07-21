Protests erupt as checkpoints 'strangle' Nahla community

nahla vally poster.jpg

Tooma Khoshaba (L) and the location of Nahla (R). Credit: Tooma.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Tooma Khoshaba, a central committee member, discusses mounting tensions in Nahla, where Assyrians are voicing their outrage against 'oppressive' local authorities. They claim imposed checkpoints severely limit the region's inhabitants, leading to a tragic loss as a sick man was denied medical treatment during the curfew. Many residents of the area say they have to wait for many hours to be allowed to pass through the checkpoints. The community is demanding justice and an end to 'suffocating' restrictions

nala2.jpg
One of the checkpoints in Nahla Credit: Naseem.jpg
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Iraq Wedding Fire

Tragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023