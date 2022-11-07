SBS Assyrian

Assyrian representation at the UNESCO Meeting in Baghdad-Iraq

Assyrian representatives

Assyrian representative at the UNESCO meeting in Baghdad

Published 7 November 2022 at 1:50pm
By Oliver Slewa
Presented by Oliver Slewa
Source: SBS

Two representatives of the Assyrian community attended the meeting hosted by UNESCO Iraq and sponsored by the Dutch Embassy to discuss the protection and freedoms of journalists.

Nenos Zaia and Nirary Alkhoury, were two of a small group of individuals that participated in the forum, hosted by UNESCO Iraq. It was by invitation only and supported by the Dutch Embassy.

 

The meeting took place on 30 October 2022, in the Al Nahrain Centre, Baghdad, with a small number of attendees representing government officials, including the Chair of UNESCO Iraq.

We spoke with Nenos Zaia about his experience and the points he raised in particular and Nenos said "we want to feel safe and protected when we are on the ground taking videos and reports".

 

The next forum in Baghdad will be held on the 11th and 12th of November in Baghdad, which Nenos is attending. The Iraqi Judiciary will also attend the forum.


