Assyrian representation at the UNESCO Meeting in Baghdad-Iraq

Nenos Zaia and Nirary Alkhoury, were two of a small group of individuals that participated in the forum, hosted by UNESCO Iraq. It was by invitation only and supported by the Dutch Embassy.











The meeting took place on 30 October 2022, in the Al Nahrain Centre, Baghdad, with a small number of attendees representing government officials, including the Chair of UNESCO Iraq.





We spoke with Nenos Zaia about his experience and the points he raised in particular and Nenos said "we want to feel safe and protected when we are on the ground taking videos and reports".









