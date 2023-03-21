Assyrian representation at the United Nations Refugee Women Conference 2023

Key Points Fisrst Assyrian to represent Assyrian refugee women

Enriching experience in meeting so many women from around the world

Fighting and advocating for refugee women's rights

The theme for 2023, titled, 'Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls', focussed on progress towards gender equality in various fields of life and work.





Ms Nibras Rahbe, a dedicated advocate for refugees, was honoured to participate for the first time in the face-to-face Panel Discussion on displaced women; one of only 2 other Australians on the panel, who presented this topic to nearly 40 guests, Nibras shared her own personal experience as a displaced refugee woman and shared her insight on the important changes that need to be made to support women.



Nibras Rahbe exploring New York Credit: Nibras.jpg



The Commission on the Status of Women is hosted annually by the United Nations for Women. Ms Rahbe had the privilege of representing the Australian National Committee on Refugee Women (ANCROW), supporting her attendance and participation by the Asia Pacific Network of Refugees.





I was the only representative for the Assyrian women at the conference





Ms Rahbe was one of the 500 international attendees at the Conference, representing herself and Assyrian women worldwide for equal rights and access to support.



Ms Rahbe at the panel answering questions Credit: Nibra.jpg



Nibras told us about her plans to continually advocate for women and refugees, which is her passion. She hopes to attend future forums and conferences hosted by the United Nations.





Although she has been a regular participant at other forums in the past and had presentations during previous online sessions, she said this was her first time presenting at a panel discussion with a live audience; it was a new experience for her, although she had attended conferences as an individual participant previously.



Nibras Rahbe with the Australian Esafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant at New York, UN Women Conference. Credit: Nibras.jpg



Two other Australians participated in the panel discussion beside Nibras, which had a total of 6 panellists, answering attendees' questions on their experiences as refugee women living in the diaspora.





Ms Rahbe thanked SBS Assyrian for inviting her to the program to share her experience.





