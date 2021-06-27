Assyrian Resource Centre and the Red Cross Australia secure NSW multicultural project

Carmen Lazar with NSW Multicultural Minister The Hon Natalie Ward, who launched the NSW Growing Regions of Welcome. Source: carmen.jpg

Multicultural NSW launched a new project to help settle migrants and refugees in the regional areas of NSW called NSW Growing Regions of Welcome.

Manager of Assyrian resource Centre Carmen Lazar spoke to SBS Assyrian explaining this project.

She says " multicultural NSW had put the proposal to many organisations and luckily, the Australian Red Cross in association with Assyrian Resource Centre secured the running of the project."

This project that runs approximately for two year, is to employ a full time worker, appointed by the resource centre to look after the employment of migrants and refugees when they decide to live and settle in regional NSW.

This project is part of NSW government to help newcomers to live in the regional areas including Canberra. Mrs Lazar said.

The resource centre with the Red Cross are working together to draft a job proposal, once ready, the centre will advertise to find the right person for the position.

Mrs Lazar believes this project will be a good opportunity for many people from the community to find work and settlement in regional NSW.

