Assyrian Resource Centre hosts (Australia Biggest Morning Tea) for Cancer Council Australia

Mrs Carmen Lazar, manager of Assyrian Resource Centre spoke to SBS Assyrian about this functions.





She said that we as an Assyrian community, are part of the larger Australian community. We must be committed to join with other communities to show our duties and obligation to Australia.





Mrs Lazar says " The biggest morning tea event that is initiated by Cancer Council Australia , is a great opportunity for us as Assyrian community to come, celebrate and support the council." Source: CCA.jpg There will be representation from CCA, Census Australia and other departments, to provide information and guidance about many issues.





Also there will be some cancer survivors who will share their experience with cancer and the support they received from various Australian organisations like the Leukemia foundation , during their ordeal with the cancer.





This event is to support the Cancer Council Australia with it's projects and work. ARC manager Carmen Lazar Source: ARC.jpg









