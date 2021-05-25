Assyrian Resource Centre hosts (Australia Biggest Morning Tea) for Cancer Council Australia

Biggest morning tea

Source: CCA.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Assyrian resource centre and Assyrian Church of the East ladies union are hosting a breakfast morning tea at the hall of St Mary's Assyrian church of the East at Polding St, Fairfield on Saturday 29 May, starting from 10:00 AM.

Mrs Carmen Lazar, manager of Assyrian Resource Centre spoke to SBS Assyrian about this functions.

She said that we as an Assyrian community, are part of the larger Australian community. We must be committed to join with other communities to show our duties and obligation to Australia. 

Mrs Lazar says  "
The biggest morning tea
event that is initiated by
Cancer Council Australia
, is a great opportunity for us as Assyrian community to come, celebrate and support the council."
Cancer council Australia
Source: CCA.jpg
There will be representation from CCA,
Census Australia
and other departments, to provide information and guidance about many issues.

Also there will be some cancer survivors who will share their experience with cancer and the support they received from various Australian organisations like the
Leukemia foundation
, during their ordeal with the cancer. 

This event is to support the Cancer Council Australia with it's projects and work.
The biggest tea
ARC manager Carmen Lazar Source: ARC.jpg


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG

Resounding No to Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Carmen Lazar

The success of the Men's Shed project with Carmen Lazar

MASTER.jpg

Newsflash: 12 October 2023

AE.JPG

How can you dispose of your unwanted clothes in Australia?