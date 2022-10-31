SBS Assyrian

Assyrian scientists from Sydney in the top 200 scientist list in the world- Part One

SBS Assyrian

scientists.JPG

Prof: Albert Zomaya and Dr Rami Khoshaba Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 October 2022 at 5:43pm
By Oliver Slewa
Presented by Oliver Slewa
Source: SBS

Two Assyrians in Sydney named in the list of Best Scientists in the World for 2022. Only two percent of the world's scientists are included in this list, published by Stanford University.

Published 31 October 2022 at 5:43pm
By Oliver Slewa
Presented by Oliver Slewa
Source: SBS
Oliver Slewa met with Dr Rami Khoshaba and Professor Albert Zomaya, who have been listed as the most referenced scientists in 2022. An extensive data research published by Stanford University, on the Elsevier BV database, outlines the world's most referenced scientists. Only two percent of the world's scientists are listed and named in this publication, including the top 100,000 scientists in the world.
The list of the top 200 scientist in the world
The Elsevier BV report published by Stanford University showing the names of the scientists.




The database collates information from various sources.The Elsevier BV report published by Stanford University, outlines a report of work from 2021 of the most-cited scientists, published 2022. Dr Rami and Professor Albert also made the top list for 2020 and 2021.

Advertisement
We learn about the amazing work which has brought both Professor Albert and Dr Rami to this accomplishment, along with the many various accomplishments they have achieved in the past.


Professor Albert is an academic in the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sydney and currently supervises PhD computing science students and has been an academic at the University since 2002. Professor Albert was recently
Elected Fellow, Australian Academy of Science
for 2022.

Dr Rami Khoshaba's extensive experience in the field of electrical engineering and computer science includes the use of technology to support people with mobility needs, with the use of the brain's signals for movement of robotic arms, this study is known as Myoelectric Control. He currently works for the NSW Government.

Both Dr Rami and Professor Albert have actively published reports in journals and articles, partnering up with other scientists in various fields to achieve great outcomes in computer science and technology.
Dr Rami and Professor Albert welcome aspiring students in Australia and abroad to reach out to them about commencing in the field of computer science.



SBS Assyrian congratulates Dr Rami and Professor Albert on this achievement.

Dr Rami Khoshaba profile:
https://www.rami-khushaba.com/



Share

Latest podcast episodes

News

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 29 OCTOBER 2022

Melbourne Cup

The Melbourne Cup: The horse race that captivates and divides Australia

Young Indian girl holding Diwali oil lamp

#22 Formal and informal ways to invite people Diwali celebration

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

All eyes on Canberra for the Federal Budget