Assyrian scientists from Sydney in the top 200 scientist list in the world - Part I

scientists.JPG

Professor Albert Zomaya and Dr Rami Khoshaba. Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Two Assyrians in Sydney have been named in the list of Best Scientists in the World for 2022. Only two per cent of the world's scientists are included in this list, published by Stanford University.

Oliver Slewa met with Dr Rami Khoshaba and Professor Albert Zomaya, who have been listed as the most referenced scientists in 2022.

Published by Stanford University and based on the Elsevier BV database, the list outlines the world's most referenced scientists.

Only two per cent of the world's scientists are listed and named in this publication, including the top 100,000 scientists in the world.
The list of the top 200 scientist in the world
The Elsevier BV report published by Stanford University showing the names of the scientists.
The database collates information from various sources. The Elsevier BV report published by Stanford University, outlines a report of work from 2021 of the most-cited scientists, published in 2022. Dr Khoshaba and Professor Zomaya also made the top lists for 2020 and 2021.

Professor Zomaya is an academic in the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sydney and currently supervises PhD computing science students and has been an academic at the University since 2002. He was recently
Elected Fellow, Australian Academy of Science
for 2022.

Dr Khoshaba's extensive experience in the field of electrical engineering and computer science includes the use of technology to support people with mobility needs. Using the brain's signals for movement of robotic arms, this study is known as myoelectric control. He currently works for the NSW government.

Both scientists have actively published reports in journals and articles, partnering up with other scientists in various fields to achieve great outcomes in computer science and technology.

They welcome aspiring students in Australia and abroad to reach out to them about studying in the field of computer science.

Dr Khoshaba's profile:
https://www.rami-khushaba.com/


