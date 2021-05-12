Assyrian soldiers in WWII in the former USSR

Assyrians in the Soviet army

Assyrian officers of the former Soviet Army Source: Hagyana Atouraya

Every year the 9th of May marks Victory Day in Russia. It is a commemoration of the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. Usually, great parades are held in the Red Square, displaying the might of the Russian military.

This year, due to the pandemic, there were no public gatherings in front of the red square. The military parade was viewed online.

Our contributor from Moscow, Dr. Roland Bitzhamov spoke about the history of this occasion and explained the role of the Assyrians in that war.

Mr. Bitzhamov says in the 1940s, the Assyrian population in the former Soviet Union was about twenty thousand, living in different Soviet Republics.

There were more than two thousand soldiers in the Soviet forces. Two of them received the award of the
Hero of the Soviet Union
. This is the highest honour a soldier can have.

In proportion to population,  Assyrians came second in Russia to have the medal as per the population. Compared to other nationalities in the Soviet Union.  This means for every ten thousand people, there is one person who is a Hero of the Soviet Union. One nation came first and that was
Ossetians.


One of the two heroes was an Assyrian from Armenia, Sergei Sarkhoshov (1913-1991). He had the rank of lieutenant.
Assyrians in the soviet army
Lieutenant Sergei Sarhoshev Source: wikipedia.jpg
The second Hero of the Soviet Union was Lado Davydov, born in Ossetia in 1924 and died in Moscow in 1987.
Assyrians in Soviet army
Lado Davydov 1924-1987 Source: NiNa.Az
Assyrians had three army Generals during the Soviet era. General Alexander Tamrasov and his brother Andre Tamrazo.
Assyrians in Soviet army
General Alexander Tamrasov Source: Russian achives
Another high-ranking officer was
Georgi Ilyich Sarkisov
, Born in Tbilisi-Georgia 1932 and died in 1977. He was Major General of engineering and technical service. He served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces for decades. He received many medals of honour from the Soviet Union.
Assyrians in Soviet army
General Georgy Ilyich Sarkisov Source: 1418museum.ru

Four Giants

In 1972, the late Professor Konstantin Matveev organised a ceremony in the Assyrian village of URMIA in Krasnodar, south of Russia, and all those Generals were invited and attended the ceremony. They were all proud Assyrians. Their pictures are still hanging on the wall of fame at the centre of the village.
Assyrians in the Soviet army
From left: Sergey Sarkhoshev, Nikolay Tamrazov and Lado Davidov Source: Hagyana Atouraya.jpg
Assyrians from the Soviet Union era gave many martyrs and many became POWs, others came back with injuries and disabilities as a result of the war.

There are hundreds of photos and biographies of other Assyrian soldiers and officers of the Soviet army who fought alongside their brothers to defeat the German Nazis. You can search for them from different resources.  But Assyrians in the former Soviet Union, are always proud to be part of that victory.

May they rest in Peace

