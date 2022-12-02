Assyrian Sports and Culture Club celebrates its 50th birthday

Some of the founding members in the 1960s

Some of the founding members in the 1960s

Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club members gathered on Saturday, 26 November, at their clubhouse in Fairfield Heights, to celebrate 50 years since the club's establishment in Australia.

More than 450 guests attended the evening which included a formal dinner and awards ceremony, at which awards were bestowed on dedicated club members and the founding committee.
Some of current and past members
Some of current and past members of board of directors Credit: Oliver Slewa
In attendance were also guests of honour, including Ms Dai Le, the federal member for Fairfield, and Frank Carbone, the area's mayor, who both shared their experiences with the Assyrian community and the club in their speeches.
Dai Le
Dai Le MP with Edmond Kaleta Credit: V2U Weddings
Among the dignitaries were representatives of the Fairfield City Council and presidents of Assyrian community organisations and associations, representing many Assyrian institutions.
members of council
Table of Fairfield City Council Credit: V2U Weddings
John Shemoon, President of the Club, welcomed all guests and shared memories of the club's successes and progress, inviting community organisations to utilise the club's premises at no cost, in support of cultural and educational community initiatives.
shimoun.JPG
President of ASCC John Shemoon Credit: Oliver Slewa
Assembled guests walked down memory lane, hearing the speech of one of the original founding club members, Issa Kelaita, who guided the audience through the original plans of the club, established in the city of Sydney, and later moved to Fairfield.

The move was to cater to the growing Assyrian community in the 1980s, making it a centre for Assyrians. As part of the club's plans to expand and grow, new premises will be opened in 2026 in Bringelly.
kalaita.JPG
Founding member Issa Kaleta Credit: Oliver Slewa
The Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club, with its 3000 members, has showcased a history of Assyrian culture, identity and sports.

A formal unveiling of the Club's Board of Directors plaque, listing the presidents and board of directors that served on the committee from the 1970s to current club directors, was unveiled by all former presidents of the club.

SBS Assyrian would like to congratulate the Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club on their 50 years and wish them the best of success.
