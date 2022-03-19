Assyrian-Ukrainian refugees applications to visit Australia

Mrs.Lazar said she received application numbers from five families and she is expecting more in the coming days. She also says she received inquiries from Ukrainian-Assyrians from Germany and other European countries about how to fill out their applications and she answered them by email. She is waiting for more applications then, she will present them to the immigration department to be processed.





Mrs. Lazar says she has been contacted by officials from the Assyrian Church of the East in London who told her they are announcing through the church's channels for Assyrian-Ukrainian wishing to go to Australia to apply and forward their application to the Assyrian Church in London and they, in turn, will forward the applications to The Assyrian Resource Centre in Sydney.





Mrs. Lazar stressed that people coming to Australia through visa subclass 600, are not refugees but visitors only. They are responsible for their travel expenses.









