Assyrian Women Union in Duhok helps housewives to sell their products

Nassem Sadiq attended the exhibition and spoke to the President of the Assyrian Women Union Mrs Bahija Nisho.



Shamiran Toma, In charge of the Duhok branch of AWU Credit: Naseem.jpg



Mrs Nisho said the aim of this event is to get the housewives to come and display their products that are made at home, hoping that their products, whether that are food or textile and clothing and other house products.



Some of the food and clothes display at the exhibition Credit: Naseem.jpg

