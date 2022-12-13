SBS Assyrian

Assyrian Women Union in Duhok helps housewives to sell their products

Bahija Nisho, President of Assyrian Women Union Credit: Naseem.jpg

Published 13 December 2022 at 7:32pm, updated 13 December 2022 at 8:42pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
Source: SBS

The Assyrian Women Union held its annual exhibition for Assyrian housewives to showcase their homemade food and clothing products.

Nassem Sadiq attended the exhibition and spoke to the President of the Assyrian Women Union Mrs Bahija Nisho.
Shamiran Toma, In charge of the Duhok branch of AWU Credit: Naseem.jpg

Mrs Nisho said the aim of this event is to get the housewives to come and display their products that are made at home, hoping that their products, whether that are food or textile and clothing and other house products.
Some of the food and clothes display at the exhibition Credit: Naseem.jpg

Mrs Haji said the women hope their product will receive the people's liking and hopefully that will enable them to start up their own business.
