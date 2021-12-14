Assyrian Women’s Union sponsors a charity bazaar to help Assyrian women create income

Assyrians in Iraq

Source: AWU.jpg

Naseem Sadiq interviewed Ms Bahija Nisho, Secretary of Assyrian Women‘s Union in Duhok. She talked about the work the union does to empower Assyrian women enabling them to display their talents and creativity through a charity Bazaar. Mr Sadiq explored the exhibits and talked to Ms Glinda Aprim who had many handcrafts made by her at home and most of her work received interest from the attendees. The proceeds from the sales of the products go to the exhibitors to help them manage their daily life expenses.

