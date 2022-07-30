Assyrian youth commemoration of Assyrian Martyr's Day

For the first time, the Assyrian Student's Association of Australia commemorates the Assyrian Martyr's Day in a special event on the ninth of August at the Eden Gardens venue.





Mr Barseen Oshana is the President of the association; he told SBS Assyrian the theme for this commemoration is ( the story of the Assyrian genocide survivors, told through the grand grandchildren of those who went through the events of the Assyrian genocide).





Mr Oshana said, "the association chose the date, so timing will not conflict with other Assyrian organisations commemorating the day on Sunday the seventh of August ( the designated day in the Assyrian calendar).





Mr Barsin believes the Assyrian youth can do things differently than the typical and standard programs of poem reading and repeated speeches as done before.



