Assyrian youth commemoration of Assyrian Martyr's Day

Assyrian Marty's Day

President of AASA Barseen Oshana Source: AASA.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Finally, Assyrian youth are taking the initiative and commemorating the most significant day in the Assyrian calendar, Martyr's Day from their own perspective.

For the first time, the Assyrian Student's Association of Australia commemorates the Assyrian Martyr's Day in a special event on the ninth of August at the Eden Gardens venue.

Mr Barseen Oshana is the President of the association; he told SBS Assyrian the theme for this commemoration is ( the story of the Assyrian genocide survivors, told through the grand grandchildren of those who went through the events of the Assyrian genocide).

Mr Oshana said, "the association chose the date, so timing will not conflict with other Assyrian organisations commemorating the day on Sunday the seventh of August ( the designated day in the Assyrian calendar).

Mr Barsin believes the Assyrian youth can do things differently than the typical and standard programs of poem reading and repeated speeches as done before.

Gates will be open at 6:30 PM and the event will start at 7:00 PM sharp, all are welcome.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis