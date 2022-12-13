Christmas Carols by Assyrian Youth Group: Mountain Movers

SBS Assyrian met Miss Rabina Audisho, the secretary of this Assyrian youth group.





Miss Audisho told SBS the group was established in 2020, but due to the pandemic, their activities were limited to Bible studies and limited cultural activities.





Currently, they have been working to stage the Christmas Carols on the grounds of St Zaia Cathedral at Middleton Grange on Saturday, 17 December, starting from 2 PM.



