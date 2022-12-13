SBS Assyrian

Christmas Carols by Assyrian Youth Group: Mountain Movers

SBS Assyrian

poster youth group 1.jpg

Secretary of the group Rabina Audisho

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2022 at 10:58am, updated 14 December 2022 at 11:25am
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS

Mountains movers is an Assyrian Youth Group from the Ancient Church of the East. They are organising Christmas Carols to celebrate Christmas

Published 14 December 2022 at 10:58am, updated 14 December 2022 at 11:25am
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
SBS Assyrian met Miss Rabina Audisho, the secretary of this Assyrian youth group.

Miss Audisho told SBS the group was established in 2020, but due to the pandemic, their activities were limited to Bible studies and limited cultural activities.

Currently, they have been working to stage the Christmas Carols on the grounds of St Zaia Cathedral at Middleton Grange on Saturday, 17 December, starting from 2 PM.

Miss Audisho admits that this is a big challenge for the group as it is the first time they are staging it, but she says the youth group is determined to do its best to make it a success and bring a smile to the faces of the children.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Moment Rf/Attila Csaszar/Getty images

#26 Asking about someone’s faith | Religion in Australia

Football/ 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

FIFA World Cup weekly report by Sargon Warde

Poster AAS

A new President and committee for the Assyrian Aid Society-Australia

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 13 DECEMBER 2022