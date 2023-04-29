Assyrians from Russia traveled to their ancestral homeland to celebrate the Assyrian New Year





Mrs Ala Givargizova, an active member of the Assyrian Association in Krasnodar-Russia, recently travelled to Nohadra (Duhok), Kurdistan region, to participate in the Assyrian New Year celebrations.





Mrs Givargizova was part of the Assyrian Russian Association delegation, and for many of them, it was their first time visiting their ancestral homeland.



The Russian-assyrian delegation meeting with H.H Mar Awa III Credit: Alla Givargizova Mrs Givargizova expressed her emotions and feelings when she sat foot on her ancestral land that she always dreamt of seeing.





All my life I dreamt of visiting my ancestral's land of Ashur, finally, my dream was fulfilled Alla Givergizova







"Being part of the grand rally of peace and harmony was a very overwhelming experience," Mrs Gewargizova said.





She couldn't hide her emotion on air when she started talking about the beautiful Assyrians living in the region and how humble, loving, and patriotic they are.



Many Assyrians from Russia who visited the homeland for the first time in their life Credit: Alla Givergizova As the founder and organiser of the ZINDA summer camp, Mrs Givargizova has been instrumental in promoting Assyrian language learning, workshops for basic Assyrian history and Assyrian dance among tens of Assyrian children from different parts of the Russian Federation states.





The summer camp takes place in the village of Urmia in the Krasnodar region.



A memorable visit that Alla will cherish all her life Credit: Alla Givergizova Mrs Givargizova is also the coordinator and organiser of the Khouyada (unity) festival, held every May in the Village of Urmia.







Thousands of Assyrians from Russia and neighbouring countries participate in many activities, including dance, soccer tournaments, and art exhibitions.





Mrs Givargizova's recent experience in the homeland has given her so much energy and strength that it pushes her to work harder and longer despite her age.





Her passion for promoting Assyrian culture and language among young generations is commendable, and her contribution to the Assyrian community in Krasnodar-Russia is immeasurable.



