Assyrians from Russia traveled to their ancestral homeland to celebrate the Assyrian New Year

Alla Givergisova and the Assyrian Russian group in Nohadra Credit: Alla Givergizova

Mrs Alla Givargizova, founder of the ZINDA summer camp and the creator of the Khoubba fetival in Russia, visited her ancestral homeland to celebrate the Assyrian New Year and promote culture.


Mrs Ala Givargizova, an active member of the Assyrian Association in Krasnodar-Russia, recently travelled to Nohadra (Duhok), Kurdistan region, to participate in the Assyrian New Year celebrations.

Mrs Givargizova was part of the Assyrian Russian Association delegation, and for many of them, it was their first time visiting their ancestral homeland.
The Russian-assyrian delegation meeting with H.H Mar Awa III Credit: Alla Givargizova
Mrs Givargizova expressed her emotions and feelings when she sat foot on her ancestral land that she always dreamt of seeing.

All my life I dreamt of visiting my ancestral's land of Ashur, finally, my dream was fulfilled
Alla Givergizova


"Being part of the grand rally of peace and harmony was a very overwhelming experience," Mrs Gewargizova said.

She couldn't hide her emotion on air when she started talking about the beautiful Assyrians living in the region and how humble, loving, and patriotic they are.
Many Assyrians from Russia who visited the homeland for the first time in their life Credit: Alla Givergizova
As the founder and organiser of the ZINDA summer camp, Mrs Givargizova has been instrumental in promoting Assyrian language learning, workshops for basic Assyrian history and Assyrian dance among tens of Assyrian children from different parts of the Russian Federation states.

The summer camp takes place in the village of Urmia in the Krasnodar region.
A memorable visit that Alla will cherish all her life Credit: Alla Givergizova
Mrs Givargizova is also the coordinator and organiser of the Khouyada (unity) festival, held every May in the Village of Urmia.


Thousands of Assyrians from Russia and neighbouring countries participate in many activities, including dance, soccer tournaments, and art exhibitions.

Mrs Givargizova's recent experience in the homeland has given her so much energy and strength that it pushes her to work harder and longer despite her age.

Her passion for promoting Assyrian culture and language among young generations is commendable, and her contribution to the Assyrian community in Krasnodar-Russia is immeasurable.

In conclusion, Mrs Ala Givargizova's recent trip to her ancestral homeland has inspired her to continue her work with renewed vigour and zeal. Her efforts in promoting Assyrian language and culture among the younger generation are worthy of praise and recognition. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.



