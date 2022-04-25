Assyrians in Australia and ANZAC Day

In this interview, Gaby talks about the idea of Assyrians-Australian participating in ANZAC development, and his main aim was to make Assyrians known to the Australian community in general. Since 2002, remaining veterans of the

living in Australia, marched with pride and enthusiasm in the allies section. Gaby was not convinced to march in the allied section. He worked hard until he succeeded in getting the Assyrian levies to march with the Australian contingent. Assyrian participation lasted for many years till later, where the remaining veterans had either passed away or were too old to march. Gaby also talks about his many projects including a memorial plaque in Fairfield park, Sydney and another monument at an army chapel in NZ, both commemorating the role of British officers in helping Assyrians during the first WWI. Mr Kiwarkis says, we as a community and part of the Australian society must always try to participate in these occasions.