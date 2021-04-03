Assyrians in Kurdistan Region will celebrate Easter during lockdown on places of worship because of the pandemic

Naseem Sadiq from Dohuk-Erbil reports that a new COVID-19 restriction on places of worship has been implemented by the government.





These restrictions are due to the increase of infection cases after the Kurdish celebration of Nowruz, which started on 21 March.





Mr Sadiq says that many people started showing their disbelief and resentments for the decision as it coincides with great celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.





He says people started questioning on social media as to why the government didn’t put any restrictions during Nowruz festival, knowing that people will be celebrating, gathering and won’t pay attention to social distancing rules.



