Assyrians in Sydney welcome HH Mar Awa III Patriarch

His Holiness arrived in Sydney on Wednesday, 27 April 2022, accompanied by Patriarchal Auxiliary, His Grace Mar Abris Youkhanan, Bishop of Kirkuk, both coming from Iraq, where the Patriarchal See currently is.





On Sunday morning of 1 May 2022, Congregants of more than 1000, along with His Beatitude Mar Meelis, Metropolitan, His Grace Mar Benyamin, Bishop of Victoria and several clergies, welcomed His Holiness Mar Awa at Saint Hurmizd Cathedral for his first Holy Mass in Australia as Patriarch.





A segment of His Holiness’ speech from his service is presented in this radio segment.





His Holiness’ schedule for Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington is comprised of sanctifying Holy Mass at various parishes and meeting with community and religious leaders, including an invitation to present a theological lecture at Western Sydney University.





This is the first official visit the Patriarch has made to Australia. He will be in Sydney until 30 May 2022.



