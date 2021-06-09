At age of forty five, Nina Dilon started professional singing and is becoming a star

In an exclusive interview with SBS Assyrian, Nina told her story about her singing career. First she spoke about her grandmother who fled the region of Jilu-Hakkary , now part of south Turkey during WWI. She settled in Marseille-France. Her grandmother sibling were living in Russia. Source: Nina.jpg After the death of her grandfather, Nina's grandmother decided to move to Russia to be close to her siblings.





Her mother was born in France and moved to Russia. Nina's mother met her Husband. His grandparents also came from Jeelo. They met in Krasnodar-Russia and got married. Nina's father was a boxer and later, boxing referee and was well known in Russia boxing arena. Source: Nina.jpg Nina says her singing career started in her mid forties. Nina had two daughters and she dedicated her life to raising them until they were adults. Nina was convinced that next goal in life is fulfilling her dream in singing professionally.





Since childhood, Nina was in love of French music. Nina loved the style and songs of famous French singer Edith Piaf.





Nina's professional singing career started at age of forty five. She started singing in concerts and special occasions. In a singing competition Judging panel Source: Nina.jpg Her biggest breakthrough came when she contested in the Russian NTV program (60+) ,





Nina gained a lot of support and admiration from TV audience and the judges alike. She progressed to advanced stages and now she is in the finals taking place on 20 June 2021.





Nina says "doesn't matter if I win the contest or not, being in the finals is a win for me".





Nina says that now after fulfilling my dream of singing in French, my next dream is to be able to sing in Assyrian. Source: Nina.jpg She says she is very shy when it comes to singing in Assyrian. Due to her life circumstances, she never had the chance to communicate with Assyrians in Moscow. Deep inside, Nina is very proud Assyrian. She says whenever she is in a contest or a concert, when asked about her background, she proudly says she is Assyrian and she sings the song of Linda George - Yimmi - My Mother.



