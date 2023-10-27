Australia appeals for pause in Israel attacks on Gaza

EGYPT ISRAEL PALESTINIANS GAZA CONFLICT

Egyptian volunteers handle humanitarian aid bound for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, at the Rafah border crossing, Egypt, 24 October 2023. Source: EPA / KHALED ELFIQI/EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia has joined calls for a humanitarian pause on fighting in Gaza. Like many Western countries, Australia has largely been rock-solid in supporting Israel in the current conflict in the Middle East. But some divergence is emerging. Australia has joined international calls for a humanitarian pause in Israel's attacks on Hamas in Gaza.



 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MASTER.jpg

Newsflash: 27 October 2023

MASTER.jpg

Newsflash: 26 October 2023

michelle poster.jpg

Thesis examines how Assyrians in the diaspora preserve their identities

news

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 24 October 2023