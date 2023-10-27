Australia appeals for pause in Israel attacks on Gaza
Egyptian volunteers handle humanitarian aid bound for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, at the Rafah border crossing, Egypt, 24 October 2023. Source: EPA / KHALED ELFIQI/EPA
Australia has joined calls for a humanitarian pause on fighting in Gaza. Like many Western countries, Australia has largely been rock-solid in supporting Israel in the current conflict in the Middle East. But some divergence is emerging. Australia has joined international calls for a humanitarian pause in Israel's attacks on Hamas in Gaza.
