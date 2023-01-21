"Australia Day is a celebration of diversity and unity"

Councillor Lazar told SBS Assyrian, Fairfield City residents can enjoy several safe family-friendly Australia Day events this month, most are free.





The Council's celebration program will kick off on Australia Day eve on 25 January with the Canley Heights Australia Day Eve Fireworks from 9:00 PM, Wednesday night at the Canley Heights Town Centre,







Australia Day is where we celebrate this country's unity and diversity Carmen Lazar





On Thursday 26 January, there will be a Citizenship ceremony where many people will be proud to call themselves Australian.





There are awards presentations including Fairfield City’s Australia Day Ambassador for 2023. Also, many awards will be presented to members of the community for their voluntary and humanitarian work.





The Prairewood Leasure Centre will open its doors to families for free from 10 am.





Fairfield Leisure Centre will also open its door at 10 am and entry is free to all family members. There will be a DJ on site.





Fairfield Youth and Community Centre have many free activities including, Trampolines, basketball, table tennis, volleyball, DJ and more!







Mrs Lazar urges the Assyrian community when they are out on a picnic or at an outdoor gathering, to take with them the Australian flag to show their appreciation to Australia, which welcomed them with open arms.







Assyrians should post their activities on social media to show the world how proud they are to live in this beautiful country of fairness, freedom and opportunities.



