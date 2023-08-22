Read more in this link
Australia Explained: Managing daycare sickness: tips for new migrants and first-time parents
Early childhood education is recommended in Australia as it allows parents to return to the workforce. Credit: Hispanolistic/Getty Images
The decision to begin childcare at an early stage might appear beneficial for both your child and your career. However, it has the potential to disrupt the lives of many families, particularly those who are new migrants or first-time parents. What steps can recently arrived migrants take to adequately prepare their families for effectively managing this challenge?
