Australia Explained: Managing daycare sickness: tips for new migrants and first-time parents

Capture1.JPG

Early childhood education is recommended in Australia as it allows parents to return to the workforce. Credit: Hispanolistic/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The decision to begin childcare at an early stage might appear beneficial for both your child and your career. However, it has the potential to disrupt the lives of many families, particularly those who are new migrants or first-time parents. What steps can recently arrived migrants take to adequately prepare their families for effectively managing this challenge?

Read more in this link
READ MORE

Managing daycare sickness: tips for new migrants and first-time parents

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Iraq Wedding Fire

Tragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023