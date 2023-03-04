Australia to work with Assyrian and Syriac communities to assist the aid of earthquake victims

Representatives from the Assyrian and Syriac communities in Sydney were invited by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Home Affairs to discuss ways to assist those impacted by the recent earthquake.





The earthquake affected many Syriac orthodox living in Southern Turkiye and northern Syria.





Carmen Lazar, the manager of the Assyrian Resource Center, attended the meeting on behalf of the Assyrian Australian Association.





Mrs. Lazar reported that the representatives from both departments were receptive to their requests and discussions on how to effectively aid the Assyrian and Syriac people affected by the earthquake.





To assist the Australian government in distributing aid more effectively to those who need it most, Mrs Lazar and the representatives are working together to compile a list of people in affected areas.



