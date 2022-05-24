You can listen to part one about the Australian electoral system here
Australian parliament explained: Part II with Andrew Rohan
Parliament House Canberra, ACT, Australia Source: sbs/Andrew rohan.jpg
Fairfield City Councillor and former New South Wales MP Andrew Rohan unpacks the Australian parliamentary structure and its formation after each election. In particular, Mr Rohan discusses the Senate, how is it selected and what duties it has. Topics also covered include what to do if you are outside your electorate on voting day. Listen to part one here
