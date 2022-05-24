Australian parliament explained: Part II with Andrew Rohan

Parliament House, Canberra, Australia

Parliament House Canberra, ACT, Australia Source: sbs/Andrew rohan.jpg

Fairfield City Councillor and former New South Wales MP Andrew Rohan unpacks the Australian parliamentary structure and its formation after each election. In particular, Mr Rohan discusses the Senate, how is it selected and what duties it has. Topics also covered include what to do if you are outside your electorate on voting day. Listen to part one here

You can listen to part one about the Australian electoral system here

Australian parliament explained: Part I with Andrew Rohan

