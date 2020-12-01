It's back to work for many Victorians this week as employers embrace 25 per cent of staff back on site.





Businesses with less than 40 employees can have ten on site provided they follow density limits, in a further sign life is starting to return to normal.





The Victorian government is also preparing for the return of passengers from overseas next week with a a newly created agency called COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria. [[CQV]]





Premier Daniel Andrews explains how the strengthened hotel quarantine program will work for international arrivals following an inquiry into the bungled scheme this year.





He is reminding the community that the risk of COVID-19 cannot be entirely stamped out.





New South Wales has recorded no new locally acquired coronavirus cases but nine overseas travellers have tested positive overnight.





The state health department is warning test numbers are falling and Director of Health Protection Dr Jeremy McAnulty is urging everyone to monitor for symptoms.











New South Wales lifted restrictions for Victorian travellers on Monday.





And from December the 1st, [[TUESDAY]] Queensland will reopen its state again to those in the south of the country, with the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk praising workers who patrolled the borders.





Western Australia is the only remaining state with its border closed to Victoria as South Australia also eases its rules.





In South Australia, it's been revealed a man who was a casual contact and visited several shops wasn't under a quarantine directive.





Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr Emily Kirkpatrick says he initially tested negative but his second test was later positive, however he'd already been out because he thought he was clear.





South Australia recorded no new COVID-19 cases on Monday.





But the Queensland government is still waiting before it makes a decision on when to open its border to people from greater Adelaide.





From Tuesday, private gatherings at Queensland parks will now be able to include 100 people.





the Northern Territory has removed greater Melbourne from its coronavirus hotspot declaration list, meaning visitors from the south can travel to the Top End without the need to quarantine.





And you can keep up to date on the coronavirus in your language at sbs.com.au/coronavirus











