Ban to come on credit card use for online gambling

FILE - A game of pai gow poker plays out on a computer screen on Jan. 31, 2014, in Atlantic City, N.J. Panelists at a casino industry conference in Atlantic City on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, said there are several reasons why internet gambling has not spread beyond the six states where it is now authorized, but expects the online market to grow in coming years. Source: AP / Wayne Parry/AP

The Federal Government is preparing to tighten restrictions around online gambling, drafting legislation to ban the use of credit cards to pay for bets. The move already has the support of the gambling industry, but campaigners want swift action and stronger protections. Listen to the podcast in Assyrian

