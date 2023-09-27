'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Mrs Shamuel shared her daughter's remarkable journey which had recently culminated in her selection for the Australian Gymnastics national team.





"From the age of seven, Biblina exhibited passion and dedication to gymnastics. This early determination set (her) on a path filled with challenges and opportunities," Mrs Shamuel said.





A decade of relentless training, numerous sacrifices, and considerable expenses paved the way for Biblina's remarkable achievement, she said.





Mrs Shamuel recalled, "We invested countless hours and resources into Biblina's gymnastics career, hoping that one day it would all pay off."



Biblina excelled from the early stages of her career. The moment of truth arrived when Biblina received an invitation to represent Australia at the Gymnastics Championships in Bulgaria, scheduled for October 2023.





Mrs Shamuel recounted the critical moment: "In a meeting with D'vine Gymsports, we were presented with the offer, but it came with a substantial financial burden. We knew that covering the expenses for this venture was crucial."





The financial responsibilities were no small feat. "We had to expedite Biblina's passport, incurring significant costs in the process," Mrs Shamuel explained.





"Additionally, we provided Biblina's gymnastics attire, purchased her airfare, and arranged accommodation in Bulgaria.





"Surprisingly, we even had to bear the cost of the Australian flag that the team would proudly carry. These financial obligations extended to the other six girls selected for the team."



Credit: Gymnastic NSW Recognising the scale of the financial challenge, Mr and Mrs Shamuel, along with the parents of the other team members, decided to take matters into their own hands.





They created a fundraiser on a popular platform to reach out to their community and seek sponsorship to cover the expenses associated with the championship trip.



However, their efforts didn't stop there. The Assyrian Australian Association contributed $5,000 while the Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club chipped in a further $3,000.





The College of Mar Narsai, where Biblina attends, also joined the mission by organising fundraising activities to support her further.



The donation of $5000 from the Assyrian Australian Association. Biblina's journey to be a member of the Australian Gymnastics national team exemplifies the power of perseverance, community support, and the unwavering commitment of parents and athletes alike.





With the backing of a dedicated community and her family's unwavering belief in her, Biblina is set to represent her country on the international stage, showcasing her gymnastic skills.



