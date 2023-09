Naseem Sadiq spoke to Chorbishop Filipos Dawood filips of the Mar Narsai Assyrian church of the east, who is supervising and running the summer program for Assyrian youth during the summer holidays in Nohadra (Duhok), in northern Iraq.



Chorbishop Filips talked about the overwhelming demand by parents to send their children to this program. He said that he is puzzled why other parishes in the city are not running the summer school that teaches the Assyrian language and the church's teachings.