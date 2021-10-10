Breast cancer is the second largest cause of cancer death in Australian women after lung cancer. It is the most common cancer diagnosed in Australian women. Early detection and appropriate treatment can significantly improve breast cancer survival. Mammography is the recommended screening tool for the early detection of breast cancer. Dr Albert Yousef explains the benefits of the screening.
Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography)
Source: unsplash/Angiola Harry.jpg
The month of October is Breast Cancer awareness month. we will present to you with interviews, articles and features about breast cancer. This episode will explain the benefit of Mammography or breast screening.
