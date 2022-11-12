Bringing a smile to cancer patient children in Duhok

Dr Afrasyab Mosa is, the ‏Director General of Dohuk Health Directorate, told SBS that there are many challenges facing the management of the process of treatment, but a new centre for cancer treatment would be open in six months and hopefully that centre will provide more advanced treatment for the children.



Dr. Afrasyab Mosa Director of health in Duhok Credit: Naseem.jpg Mr Sadiq also met one of the organisers and contributors to this event, Ms Nada George Ibrahim, an Assyrian activist in humanitarian affairs and a business owner who has been involved with the centre for many years. She said that she always feels joy and happiness when she sees sick children happy and a smiles on their faces.



You can listen to more of this coverage in this podcast.



