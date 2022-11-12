SBS Assyrian

Bringing a smile to cancer patient children in Duhok

SBS Assyrian

Children with cancer been entertained

Cancer patients children been entertained by Disney characters Credit: Naseem.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 November 2022 at 9:30pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
Source: SBS

The Jeen Centre for Haematology and Children's Cancer annually holds a special day for cancer patients to keep them happy and entertained as part of their treatment and rehab. Nassem Sadiq was there to cover this event.

Published 12 November 2022 at 9:30pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
Source: SBS
Dr Afrasyab Mosa is, the ‏Director General of Dohuk Health Directorate, told SBS that there are many challenges facing the management of the process of treatment, but a new centre for cancer treatment would be open in six months and hopefully that centre will provide more advanced treatment for the children.
Dr. Afrasyab Mosa Director of health in Duhok
Dr. Afrasyab Mosa Director of health in Duhok Credit: Naseem.jpg
Mr Sadiq also met one of the organisers and contributors to this event, Ms Nada George Ibrahim, an Assyrian activist in humanitarian affairs and a business owner who has been involved with the centre for many years. She said that she always feels joy and happiness when she sees sick children happy and a smiles on their faces.
You can listen to more of this coverage in this podcast.
Advertisement
Ms Ibrahim handing a present to one of the cancer patients
Ms Ibrahim handing a present to one of the cancer patients Credit: Naseem.jpg
Share

Latest podcast episodes

George Homeh

George Homeh: The singer and musician that Assyrians always cherished.

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 12 NOVEMBER 2022

News

Talks planned between US and China at G20.

Soccer game_Melb Social Soccer.jpg

Why joining a community sport could be the best thing you ever do