Putting smiles on the faces of Assyrian children this Christmas
Lollies will be distributed to children this festive season. Source: milanhildacare.jpg
Milan Maksimovic, his wife, Hilda, and son, Christian, have been volunteering and working hard to prepare presents for Assyrian refugee families during Christmas and Easter to help them feel happy and welcome. In the past couple of years, Mr Maksimovic and his wife founded Milan Hilda Care, a registered charitable organisation that tries to help not only Assyrians but also wider communities including First Nations communities. In this interview, Mr Maksimovic explains what they are preparing for children this Christmas.
