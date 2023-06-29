Putting smiles on the faces of Assyrian children this Christmas

Assyrians in Australia

Lollies will be distributed to children this festive season. Source: milanhildacare.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Milan Maksimovic, his wife, Hilda, and son, Christian, have been volunteering and working hard to prepare presents for Assyrian refugee families during Christmas and Easter to help them feel happy and welcome. In the past couple of years, Mr Maksimovic and his wife founded Milan Hilda Care, a registered charitable organisation that tries to help not only Assyrians but also wider communities including First Nations communities. In this interview, Mr Maksimovic explains what they are preparing for children this Christmas.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis