Brutality against Assyrian protestors in northern Iraq

assyrians in Iraq

Dindar Albazi and the Riot squad in the village of Shyoz Source: Dinda/Assyrian policy institute.jpg

As Assyrian residents in the village of Sheyoz started protesting against the installation of electricity meter boxes in their houses without prior knowledge, Riot squad of KRG swamped the village and started dispersing them using batons and excessive force. There were people hurt and a woman was injured. Our correspondent Naseem Sadiq met one of the villagers to tell the story.

