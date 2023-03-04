Calls on the Iraqi constitution to be amended to include the minorities

Mikhael benjamin

Mikhael Benjamin delivering his speech at the forum Credit: Mikhael Benjamin

In a formal gathering at the Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad, representatives of various institutions asked for some changes in the constitution.

A formal gathering took place on 27 February 2023 at the Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad, whereby representatives of various institutions in Iraq presented their views on the need to have the Iraqi Constitution amended to include the rights and protections of minorities in Iraq.

Mickhael Benjamin, renowned Assyrian activist and community leader, strives to ensure the protection of the rights of minorities in Iraq is adhered to.

Mr Benjamin, who was recently elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Alliance of Iraqi Minorities Network (the Alliance), represented the views of the Alliance to the officials.
Mr Benjamin debating the forum panel Credit: Mikhael Benjamin.jpg
The members of the Alliance include representatives of 28 institutions in Iraq, making up many of the minorities of Iraq.

Mr Benjamin was asked to present the views of the network, mainly focussing on two key points in his submission, to ensure the protection and human rights of minority groups in Iraq are adhered to with the necessary legislative changes to the Iraqi constitution.

One point Mr Mikhael represents is the need to include the correct definition of the word 'minority groups', which he says the constitution fails to define correctly, and have all the minorities that live within Iraq that should be listed.

A few institutions have advocated for the convening of this forum, in line with past recommendations from the United Nations.
Representatives particoating in the conference Credit: Mikhael Benjamin.jpg
In 2024, there will be a review during which Iraq will need to report on the progress made, and member states of the United Nations will have the opportunity to question whether any modifications to the constitution were implemented.

Mr Mikhael says that he will continue to strive to address this and has previously presented these concerns on an international level at forums with the United Nations.




 
