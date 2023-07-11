Canadian-born architect decides to live in her ancestral land
Nineveh Enwya in the village of Bibedeh inNorthern Iraq Credit: Ninos Emmanuel
Nineveh Enwya, hailing from Canada, entered this world to Assyrian parents. Having pursued a career as an architect in her home country, she made a life-changing decision one year ago—to return to the lands of her ancestors in northern Iraq and establish her residence there. Motivated by a deep-rooted purpose, Nineveh aspires to construct homes for her fellow Assyrians, aiding them in reclaiming their ancestral villages and fostering a sense of settlement.
