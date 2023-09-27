Honing leadership skills at Canberra forum

barseen hocky 3.jpg

Barseen Oshana with Australian Ambassador to the USA, Joe Hockey (L), and Warrant Officer, Kim Felmingham, NSC, OAM. Credit: Barseen Oshana

The Canberra National Leaders Forum in September 2023 was attended by over 130 participants from Australia and abroad, including two young Assyrian leaders. Barseen Oshana, president of the Assyrian Australian Students Association, used the event to enhance his leadership capabilities for his organisation's development and success.

