Honing leadership skills at Canberra forum
Barseen Oshana with Australian Ambassador to the USA, Joe Hockey (L), and Warrant Officer, Kim Felmingham, NSC, OAM. Credit: Barseen Oshana
The Canberra National Leaders Forum in September 2023 was attended by over 130 participants from Australia and abroad, including two young Assyrian leaders. Barseen Oshana, president of the Assyrian Australian Students Association, used the event to enhance his leadership capabilities for his organisation's development and success.
