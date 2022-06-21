Cancer care: Duhok's main treatment centre holds open day

Mr Sadiq met Dr Afrasyab Mosa, Director-General of Dohuk Health Directorate, who discussed the services provided by the centre.

Also in this report, Mr Sadiq speaks to Shomon Khananicho, father of one of the children who have Thalassemia condition and is regularly admitted to the centre to receive treatment.

Centre manager, Dr Hassan Abdullah Aswad, talked about the services and opening hours.

Nada Gorges Ibrahim regularly visits patients, especially children with blood disorders and cancer, and tries to lift their spirits by presenting them with gifts and flowers.