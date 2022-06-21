Cancer care: Duhok's main treatment centre holds open day

Mr Sadiq met Dr Afrasyab Mosa, Director-General of Dohuk Health Directorate, who discussed the services provided by the centre.
Also in this report, Mr Sadiq speaks to Shomon Khananicho, father of one of the children who have Thalassemia condition and is regularly admitted to the centre to receive treatment.
Dr. Afrasyab Mosa Director General of Dohuk Health
Centre manager, Dr Hassan Abdullah Aswad, talked about the services and opening hours.
Mr Khnanicho with his son who has Thalassemia
Nada Gorges Ibrahim regularly visits patients, especially children with blood disorders and cancer, and tries to lift their spirits by presenting them with gifts and flowers.
Dr. Hassan Abdullah Aswad
She said that it was her most joyful moments when she saw patients feeling happy and appreciating the gifts and flowers. She said she was determined to continue with her support and donations for the needy and sick children.