Cancer research shows a drop in health screening for men

cancer in Australia

Men are taking part in the Movember campaign this month Source: AAP

Getting men to go to the doctor has always posed particular challenges- but in the year of COVID-19, it's been even harder. New data out today has revealed cancer rates among men in Australia are the highest of all OECD countries, while testing and screening rates have also dropped.

From the moment he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, 60 year-old Charlie Jia [[Jai-YA]] vowed to share his journey publically on social media - in the hopes of normalising medical conversations.

The Yidinji [[Yid-een-jee]] man says while he's recovered well, without greater awareness, not every man will have that same chance.

Professor Dorothy Keefe, the C-E-O of Cancer Australia says their research shows men are less likely to get regular health check.

So for the past decade he's dedicated time to working on the Movember campaign, which encourages men to keep their physical and mental health, in check.

 

Jane Endacott from the Movember Australia team says every man should make an appointment this month.

 

 

