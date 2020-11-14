Cancer research shows a drop in health screening for men

From the moment he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, 60 year-old Charlie Jia [[Jai-YA]] vowed to share his journey publically on social media - in the hopes of normalising medical conversations.





The Yidinji [[Yid-een-jee]] man says while he's recovered well, without greater awareness, not every man will have that same chance.





Professor Dorothy Keefe, the C-E-O of Cancer Australia says their research shows men are less likely to get regular health check.





So for the past decade he's dedicated time to working on the Movember campaign, which encourages men to keep their physical and mental health, in check.











Jane Endacott from the Movember Australia team says every man should make an appointment this month.

















